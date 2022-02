BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two mountain community school districts are having two-hour delays due to ice and or snow Thursday morning.

Both Peak to Peak Mountain Charter and El Tejon Unified School District are on two-hour delays due to ice and or snow in the area, according to Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

There are no other school delays at this time.

You can check the full list and get updates on delays and closures by clicking here.