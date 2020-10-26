Two motorcyclists seriously injured in separate crashes on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in separate crashes on Saturday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the first incident happened at around 4:41 p.m. at the Highway 58/223 interchange in Arvin. The department said a motorcyclist was involved in a solo crash and suffered major injuries. The person was taken to a Kern Medical for treatment.

The second accident happened on Sterling Road at Brundage Lane in Bakersfield at around 9:45 p.m. The CHP said a motorcyclist collided with a big rig due to driving under the influence and suffered major injuries. The person was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

The CHP said the big rig driver was not injured in the accident.