Two more labs doing local testing for coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two more commercial labs have joined Quest Diagnostics in doing testing for the coronavirus, the Kern County Public Health Services Department said today.

In a video briefing, Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said LabCorp and ARUP Laboratories are now able to do testing for COVID-19, allowing the county to test more local residents. 

In addition, Corson said it is monitoring nine people for the virus, a jump from the five that were announced in yesterday’s briefing. There are still no confirmed cases in Kern County. Statewide, there are currently 157 cases and three deaths. 

