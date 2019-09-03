Breaking News
Two more cases of West Nile virus reported in Kern County, state health officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State health officials said two more human cases of West Nile have been reported in Kern County.

The California Department of Public Health reported the two cases last week, plus one report of a horse testing positive for the virus.

Three human cases of West Nile have been reported in Kern County in 2019.

Overall, California reported nearly 60 cases so far in 2019.

To help prevent the contracting the virus, you can apply mosquito repellent if headed outdoors, especially at night, and avoid mosquitoes and areas infested with them during the day. Wearing long sleeves and pants can help you avoid being bitten as well.

