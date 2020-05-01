Two-month lane closure on Hwy. 155 in Lake Isabella starts Tuesday

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced a temporary lane

closure on Highway 155 at Isabella Lake’s main dam beginning Tuesday.

Traffic will be reduced to the northbound detour lane for about one-tenth of a mile at the main dam and will allow contractors to continue construction on the downstream side of the new main dam right abutment wall.

The wall is designed to provide support for the main dam once it receives a 16-foot elevation raise as part of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project.

Temporary traffic signals will be placed at each end of the lane closure to control traffic in both directions, and only momentary traffic delays are expected.

The closure will remain in place for approximately two months, at which time the one-lane traffic will shift to the southbound lane. The public should expect one-lane traffic to last until fall 2020.

The Isabella Lake Dam Safety Modification Project will address overtopping, seismic and

seepage issues identified with Isabella Lake’s Main and Auxiliary dams to reduce the likelihood of dam failure. Construction of the dam modifications is scheduled for completion in 2022.