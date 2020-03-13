Two men, three juveniles arrested for stealing from business, leading officers on pursuit

Two men and three juveniles were arrested today for ramming a vehicle into a business, stealing several items and leading officers on a pursuit.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:49 a.m., officers were sent to Basic Nutrition, located at 4649 American Dr., after getting a report of a burglary. Officers learned that a vehicle rammed into the business to gain entry and several suspects were removing several items when a security guard approached them.

The security guard said one of the suspects fired a shot at him as he approached. He took cover and the suspects fled in their vehicle, according to the department.

Officers found the suspect vehicle in the area of the Westside Parkway and Mohawk Street. When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver led officers on a pursuit, BPD said. During the pursuit, two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot in the area of Chester Lane and Easton Drive.

One of those suspects was quickly apprehended at that location and the other was taken into custody in the area of California Avenue and Highway 99, according to the department.

BPD said the vehicle pursuit ended in the 3700 block of California Avenue, where three additional suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The suspect vehicle was determined to be a reported stolen. No firearm has been recovered, the department said.

The suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, 30-year-old Adam Sickler and three teenage juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 16.

The department said the suspects also were linked to another burglary that occurred early the same morning at California Pizza Kitchen, located at 10150 Stockdale Hwy.

Hernandez was identified as the suspect who fired at the security guard, BPD said. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, two counts of burglary, conspiracy, gang participation, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sickler was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, felony evading, two counts of burglary, conspiracy, gang participation, resisting arrest and an outstanding arrest warrant.

The three juveniles were arrested for two counts of burglary, conspiracy, gang participation and possession of a stolen vehicle. They were transported and booked into Juvenile Hall.