UPDATE: Two men missing in mountain area found safe

UPDATE: The two missing men have been found safe, according to KCSO.

The department said that at around 2:30 p.m., they were located near Johnsondale in good health. Their vehicle had become stuck in the snow up in the mountains off road, KCSO said.

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are overdue to return from a trip around Wofford Heights and were last heard from on noon Monday.

Calum Gower and Cameron Goldensmith, both 20, were expected back Monday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Luis Obispo residents were traveling in a lifted dark green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with two white front fenders and license plate 4GSS403, according to sheriff’s officials.

The search is taking place from the Kernville to the Glenville areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.