UPDATED: Two men killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 58

UPDATE: A 32-year-old Bakersfield man and a 34-year-old Lemoore man were killed in last night’s crash on Highway 58.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 9:56 p.m., it received a report of a crash on the 58 east of Edison Highway. When officers responded to the scene, they found that two men had suffered fatal injuries and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department said an Acura was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 while a Ford was heading westbound rapidly approaching the wrong-way Acura. Neither vehicle took an evasive maneuver and the front of the Acura struck the front of the Ford, according to the CHP.

The department said both vehicles came to rest blocking the No. 1 lane of westbound Highway 58. Westbound 58 from Comanche Drive to Edison Highway were closed for about three hours for the investigation.

No other people were inside either vehicle during the crash.

CHP says they have not determined if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The Kern County Coroner will release their identities.