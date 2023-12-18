BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two men killed after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed with another vehicle in Rosamond on Dec. 14, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said a 2007 Nissan sedan was traveling eastbound on Rosamond Boulevard, east of 50th Street West, at a high rate of speed when the sedan left the roadway, crossed into westbound traffic lanes and collided with a 2010 Toyota pickup truck.

The occupants in the vehicle were identified as Vicente Antonio Arredondo-Twist, 19, and Imber Jahziel Orduno, 18, both of Rosamond.

Both men were not wearing seatbelts and suffered fatal injuries during the collision. The 40-year-old driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries, CHP said.

Officers are still investigating the crash and believe speed was a factor. The possibility of impaired driving has not been ruled out.