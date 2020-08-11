Two men arrested from hundreds involved in dramatic street racing chase across Bakersfield

An elaborate street racing saga involving hundreds of cars unfolded all across Bakersfield this weekend, resulting in two men arrested and ten cars impounded.

“It’s not just a law-enforcement problem, it’s a community problem,” said Bakersfield Police Sergeant Robert Pair.

On Sunday night around 8:45, BPD arrived at Wenatchee and University Avenues in Northeast Bakersfield.

“They responded for reports of approximately 500 people involving 200-300 vehicles engaged in street racing activity,” Pair explained.

When an officer tried talking the group, he was hit in the face with a glass bottle, according to BPD. Police arrested a man for assault on an officer.

Then, the group moved to the Westside Parkway, blocking several lanes, BPD said.

They ultimately met up at the parking lot of Studio Movie Grill in Northwest Bakersfield.

A motorcyclist tried to run away from police, but he was caught and arrested.

“Ten vehicles have been impounded, eight citations, two arrests,” Pair said.

As street racing continues to be a problem in the city, BPD keeps pushing the same message.

“We have a high rate of pedestrian deaths in the city of Bakersfield,” Pair said. “To the people involved, if the threat of law enforcement action isn’t enough, then I would plead to the side of them that is concerned for their fellow citizens.”