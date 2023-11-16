BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Thanksgiving Day Parade will welcome two of Kern County’s own at the major upcoming event in New York City.

Brenda Perry-Reed, of Delano, is getting a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform with 400 other teachers in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, just like Daniel Hernandez, of Bakersfield. Both teachers who either teach music, direct the band or do both, will be traveling to New York City in joining the Band Director’s Marching Band.

The group, which first performed in the 2022 Rose Bowl, was invited by Macy’s to march during the parade this year. The Band Director’s Marching Band honors a late, Ohio band director whose bands always performed in big parades.

Brenda Perry-Reed, the Music Director at Cecil Avenue School, knows the importance of this event for Delano.

“The most important thing to me about this opportunity is the example it sets for my students. Music is not an elementary school, a middle school or a high school thing – music is a life thing,” said Perry-Reed.

Daniel Hernandez, the band director at Cato Middle School, is heading out this week for New York City. He says he is spending the whole week practicing with the band.

