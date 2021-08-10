Two local school district boards to discuss student mask requirements tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, two local districts prepare to take up the issue of mask requirements for students.

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District and Rosedale Union School District boards will meet tonight to discuss masks in the classroom. Both meetings will include a resolution from the Let Them Breathe campaign. They’re asking the district to give students a choice in wearing masks at school.

Last week, the campaign gave a similar presentation to the Kern High School District’s board, claiming masks can even cause carbon dioxide poisoning, even though pediatricians across the nation say this is false and not backed by science.

As it stands, students in California are required to wear masks while in school. However, the Let Them Breathe movement has filed lawsuits against the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

No actions are expected to be taken at tonight’s meetings.