Two local residents being tested for coronavirus, county says

Two people in Kern County are currently being tested for the coronavirus at a local hospital, according to health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services department said in a press conference this morning that two individuals are in isolation while the testing is being completed. At this time, the residents are considered to be low risk. No information has been provided on the age or whereabouts of the residents.

The testing comes after kits recently became available to the county, Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said.

We can expect more testing to come over the next days and weeks, as this is just one of those things that we can identify the cases, we can quickly isolate and take the proper precautions,” she said.

In addition, Corson said it has received the names of 13 international travelers and are assessing to see if they fit the criteria for monitoring.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County, according to the department. The risk for the general public still remains low and 80 percent of cases nationwide are mild.

Nationwide, six people have died from the coronavirus, all from Washington state, according to NBC News.