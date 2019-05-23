Two local educators to join Google’s Education Innovator Academy

Two Bakersfield educators have been chosen to participate in Google’s Education Innovator Academy.

Hans Tullmann from Charles H Castle STEAM Academy and Devin Rossiter from Walter Stiern Middle School will be in the same cohort for the program. The two will travel to London to work with Google engineers and designers on education innovation. This is the first time two educators from Bakersfield have been put into the same cohort within the program. Each year only 36 members are selected and put in six to eight cohorts.

Google’s Education Innovator Academy is a Google certified program and is composed of 1700 educators across the globe whose goal is to transform the world through education. The program lasts 12-months and consists of a mentorship, online learning activities, and a three-day Innovation Academy to collaborate with other educators in effort to create a project to transform education.

Tullmann said he plans to explore options for educators and districts to address technology’s issues and solutions during the program.

“After dreaming of becoming a Google Innovator for over four years and five attempts, and receiving amazing support from my local and global colleagues, I’m thrilled to have been accepted into Innovator Program and attend the Google Summit in London in July!,“ said Tullmann.

Devin Rossiter who was a former broadcaster for the Bakersfield Condors and a frequent speaker at local and national education conferences, is planning to explore ways to bring increased lighting environment to classrooms around the world.

“Being selected for the Google Innovator Program is exciting to me for so many reasons. To get recognized for our work and vision here in Bakersfield is a testament to the education community in Kern County, and the experience of the design process at Google’s London headquarters will provide some wonderful insight to bring back to the students and teachers throughout our area,“ said Rossiter.

Compton Junior High educator Jennifer Scott and North High School librarian and teacher Katie McNamara have also been honored to be Google Innovator educators.