UPDATE: All lanes reopen on northbound side of the Grapevine following crash

UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, all lanes are open on the northbound side of the Grapevine following a crash that temporarily closed two lanes.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic delays are expected on the northbound side of the I-5 on the Grapevine near the No. 2 turn through due to a crash, according to CHP. The right two lanes will be closed for an unknown time for cleanup and investigation.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a semi-truck, sustaining minor injuries.