UPDATE: Man killed in fatal crash on Hwy. 178

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.): The CHP said that at around 8:22 a.m., it received a call about a vehicle involved in a crash on eastbound Highway 178. While the department said initial reports were that the crash happened at Beale Avenue, the vehicle was actually located at the Niles Street overcrossing.

The department said that, for unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway, went onto the right shoulder, then onto the dirt embankment before hitting the Niles Street overcrossing wall, causing fatal injuries.

The CHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and that crews remain at the scene.

UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): CHP said traffic on eastbound Hwy. 178 is backed up at Niles Street and is slow going.

Traffic is backed up and slow going SR178 eastbound at Niles Street. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/ntMVJJfmNS — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) August 11, 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two lanes on eastbound Highway 178 are blocked at Beale Avenue due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The department said motorists in the area should expect delays.

