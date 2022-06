BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interstate 5 is down two lanes as a fire burns along the grapevine just south of Pyramid Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

Callers first reported signs of smoke along the highway at 3:44 p.m, according to the incident page. CHP later closed lanes 3 and 4 at 6:18 p.m.

At least two lanes remain open at this time, but CHP expects traffic to be impacted for the next two hours.