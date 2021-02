BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Update (6:40 am) : All lanes have reopened on Hwy 99.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting two lanes are closed on northbound Highway 99, just north of Merle Haggard Drive.

The #2 and #3 lanes are currently blocked due to a semi-truck fire.

No injuries are reported.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen and CHP says to expect delays in the area.