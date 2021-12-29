Two killed in head-on crash on Wheeler Ridge Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on crash south of Bakersfield last night killed both drivers and sent four others, including three children to the hospital, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a man was driving his Acura northbound on Wheeler Ridge Road just south of Valpredo Avenue when he drove directly into the southbound lane and collided head on into a Honda with five people inside, three under the age of ten, according to highway patrol.

Both drivers of the vehicles were killed and the passengers of the Honda were taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to CHP. The driver of the the Acura was a 28-year-old man from San Diego and the driver of the Honda was a 34-year-old man from Frazier Park.

The crash is still under investigation and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.