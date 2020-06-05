Two killed in east Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed in a car accident on Thursday night in east Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol said that at around 11:18 p.m., a 23-year-old Arvin man was driving his vehicle northbound on South Union Avenue north of Ming Avenue when, for an unknown reason, he veered off the roadway.

The left front of the vehicle crashed into a chain-link fence and a cinder block wall, the department said. The driver, along with a female passenger, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s age and residence were not disclosed by CHP. The collision is still under investigation.