BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement said there are currently no detainees on hunger strike status at the Mesa Verde Detention Center.

According to the released statement, there were 21 detainees that made hunger strike claims to staff. One detainee missed 11 meals, the others 20 missed between 9-10 meals each. One of the 21 who had claimed to be on hunger strike, told staff he was only participating to protest the presence of soy in his meals.