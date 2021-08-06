Two Kern County residents injured in three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 65 in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County residents were injured after two vehicles crashed into an overturned big rig on Highway 65 in Porterville this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:12 a.m., it received a call of a collision on Highway 65 at Morton Avenue. When they arrived, officers determined that one person had been killed and three others were injured.

The department said officers learned that a big rig driven by a 22-year-old Delano man was heading southbound on the 65 approaching Morton Avenue when it collided into a guardrail, causing damage to the left side diesel tank.

Diesel fuel was spilled onto the roadway and the vehicle became disabled, blocking both southbound lanes of Highway 65 just south of Morton Avenue, according to the CHP.

Shortly after, the department said a southbound GMC Sierra driven by a 23-year-old Bakersfield man collided into the left rear of the big rig. The vehicle came to a rest in the center median.

At around 3:14 a.m., a 2003 Honda Accord also collided into the big rig. The driver, a 21-year-old Porterville man, was killed in the crash.

The Bakersfield man suffered major injuries in the collision and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia for treatment, according to the CHP. A passenger in the Accord also had major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the big rig had minor injuries and sought his own aid, the department said.