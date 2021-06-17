Two KCSO K-9 officers earn awards in K-9 Trials

MURIETTA, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says congratuations are in order for their K-9 unit.

The department said that last weekend, K-9 teams from across Southern California competed in the Murrieta Police Department K-9 Trials. Teams were challenged in narcotics detection, evidence search, building search, water apprehensions, agility, obedience and more.

Local K-9 officer Hero placed second overall and third in narcotics building search and K-9 officer Viktor placed fifth in water apprehension. 

