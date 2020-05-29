Two injured, one critically, in east Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured — one critically — in a traffic collision Thursday in east Bakersfield, police said.

A pickup traveling south on Owens Street failed to stop at a stop sign as it approached Niles Street, according to police. It hit a Nissan Sentra traveling west on Niles, injuring the Sentra’s driver and passenger.

The Sentra’s driver, a woman, was in critical condition, while the passenger, a man, was in stable condition.

It didn’t appear that drugs, alcohol or speed were involved, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.