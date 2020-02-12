Two injured, one arrested in suspected DUI crash in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield. The crash happened at the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said Kenneth Johnson was driving his truck down the street when he crashed into a white Chevrolet Camaro. The impact of the crash sent the Camaro slamming into a third car.

The driver of the Camaro was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. The person in the third car was not hurt according to BPD.

Johnson was also taken to a local hospital for treatment before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.