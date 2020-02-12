Two injured, one arrested in suspected DUI crash in southeast Bakersfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –  Two people were sent to the hospital after a suspected DUI crash Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield. The crash happened at the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

The Bakersfield Police Department said Kenneth Johnson was driving his truck down the street when he crashed into a white Chevrolet Camaro. The impact of the crash sent the Camaro slamming into a third car. 

The driver of the Camaro was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. The person in the third car was not hurt according to BPD. 

Johnson was also taken to a local hospital for treatment before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story