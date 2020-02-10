Two injured in hit-and-run vehicle collision

Two people were injured in a hit-and-run vehicle collision southeast of Bakersfield on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 2 a.m., the department received a call about a solo collision on Edison Highway east of Fairfax Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person with major injuries and another with moderate injuries.

The department learned that a 1999 GMC was heading eastbound on Edison Highway when, for some reason, the driver made an unsafe left turn that caused the GMC to collide with the raised center median.

The GMC then went to the right and collided into a chain-link fence and a pole. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Noe Diaz-Gonzalez, suffered moderate injuries and fled the scene on foot, the CHP said. A passenger was pinned in the GMC and suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment.

Diaz-Gonzalez was found near the scene and arrested for hit-and-run and felony DUI following a visit to Kern Medical.