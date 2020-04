BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – CHP has reported that two people were injured in a crash on southbound Highway 99 just south of the the Hosking Avenue exit.

According to CHP, the vehicle was driving about 65 miles per hour when it hit a tree around 6:30 a.m. Details are limited and it is unknown the extent of the injuries the two people inside sustained.

The cause of the accident is unknown.