BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two people killed in a crash on Old River and Herring Road last month have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The two were Sandra Gayle Conway, 37, of Moreno Valley and Andrew John Czarny, 35, of Riverside, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

On Feb. 25, Czarny was driving a sedan westbound on Herring Road coming up to Old River which is free-flowing, according to CHP. Czarny drove through the stop sign at the T intersection where Herring Road ends when it was struck by a semi-truck traveling southbound.

The sedan overturned after being struck killing Conway, Czarny and leaving a third passenger with major injuries, according to CHP. Conway and Czarny died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

If you have information regarding this incident call the California Highway Patrol, Buttonwillow Office at 661-764-5580.