RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) – A 3.5 and 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest Sunday morning, according to the U.S Geological Survey alerts.

The 3.5-magnitude earthquake happened at approximately 4:30 a.m., 17.5 miles north of Ridgecrest.

At around 5:55 a.m., the 3.8 magnitude struck 17.4 miles north of Ridgecrest.

The depth of the 3.5-magnitude earthquake was six kilometers, while the 3.8-magnitude quake was seven kilometers, according to the alerts.