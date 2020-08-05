Two drivers detained for further evaluation, no arrests made at DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No drunken driving arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint Tuesday evening, but two drivers were detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety level and were later released.

Police say 662 vehicles were screened in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Of the 662 cars screened, 33 drivers were cited for driving without a license and 17 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license. In addition, one stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested. Another person was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

According to police, 50 vehicles were seized during the checkpoint. Of the 50 vehicles, 28 were impounded and 22 were released to a licensed driver.

As always, if you suspect a drunk driver, call 911