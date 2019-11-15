Two Delano businesses damaged by fire believed to have started at homeless encampment

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A fire believed to have started at a homeless encampment caused about $10,000 in damage to two nearby businesses, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Friday to the 700 block of High Street for a fire threatening several commercial buildings. They prevented the blaze from spreading inside the businesses, which will be able to continue normal operations.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.