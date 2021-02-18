Two dead, two injured in single-vehicle crash Wednesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people died and two others were severely injured after a vehicle struck a utility pole and another object, causing the vehicle to split in half.

Police said the crash happened about 10:25 p.m. on Ming Avenue. A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, the man thrown from the vehicle by the impact and the woman located inside.

Two other men suffered major injuries and were taken to Kern Medical, police said.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.