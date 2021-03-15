Two dead, including Bakersfield man, following crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has died, along with one other person, following a crash on Friday afternoon near Visalia.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said a crash happened on northbound Highway 99 just south of Avenue 48. Officers say the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet was headed northbound on the 99 when he approached a 2003 Toyota pulling a trailer from the rear.

The CHP said the Chevrolet then collided with the rear of the trailer, causing the 2003 Toyota to travel out of control into the east side of the freeway and ultimately overturn. A passenger in the Toyota, a 30-year-old man from Bakersfield, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The man suffered fatal injuries in the crash. A 27-year-old woman from San Diego also died inside the Toyota following the crash, according to the CHP. The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the department.