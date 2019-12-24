Two dead in suspected DUI-related crashes before Christmas

A string of DUI-related crashes in the past week has left two dead before Christmas.

It’s a reminder that it’s one of the most dangerous times of year on the road.

“Nationally, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, around 1,100 people die due to DUI-related collisions,” said Brandon Stallings, a deputy district attorney. Stallings also serves as the chairman of MADD, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kern County chapter.

Among those 1,100 people, two were killed Friday morning on South Union Avenue, off State Highway 223.

A man was driving a pickup in the wrong lane when he hit a sedan head-on.

He and the other driver, 44-year-old Carla Latrice Strother, died at the scene.

“If you kill somebody and there’s gross negligence relating to the intoxication, it could be 10 years in prison,” Stallings said.

On Thursday night, the driver of a BMW swerved into oncoming traffic, causing a three-car pile-up on Niles Street.

“On average, it cost about $10,000 to get a DUI, and that’s court fines, rise in insurance costs, attorney fees,” Stallings said.

On Sunday evening, 23-year-old Pedro Gonzalez was driving the wrong way on Edison Road north of Herring.

He hit 55-year-old Fidencio Garcia’s semi-truck, then ran from the scene. Gonzalez was later arrested for DUI.

“Here in Kern County, we have between 4,000 and 4,300 DUI arrests every year,” Stallings said. “That’s about 11 DUI arrests every single day.”

And there’s typically more during the holiday season.

“People who may not be used to drinking are drinking at these parties, and (they) are drinking types of drinks they don’t know what’s in them,” he said.

It’s not just alcohol that’s a concern.

“There’s very little education on the fact that marijuana decreases an individual’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle,” Stallings said.

He advises, “Use ride-sharing apps, Lyft, Uber, or have a designated driver. Have everything planned out before you go out. If you go out and don’t have a plan, you’re going to drive drunk more often than not.”

CHP will be having a maximum enforcement period starting Tuesday, going until midnight on Christmas.