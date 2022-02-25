BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead following a crash south of Bakersfield.

A semi and black sedan crashed in the area of Herring and Old River Road just after 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Two people are dead and it is not immediately known what caused the collision at this time, according to CHP.

A news crew is on scene and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Buttonwillow CHP.