MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — Two people died Friday in a head-on collision on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to coroner’s officials.

Francisca Noemi Pineda, 62, of Mojave, and Maria De Los Angeles Oliveros Gonzalez, 68, of Palmdale, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, south of Aqueduct Road, officials said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene

The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.