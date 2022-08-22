BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — East area deputies were dispatched near Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street for a report of two dead bodies on Aug. 21 at about 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two dead bodies, a woman leaning against the rear tire and a man in the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Homicide detectives were not called to the area and at this time criminal activity is not suspected, according to the office.

The sheriff’s office said the identities and cause of death will be released later.