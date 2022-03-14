BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead and one injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5 p.m., CHP was dispatched to Highway 33 just north of Lerdo Highway for a crash with possible fatalities, according to CHP. When officers arrived they learned that a Honda and Toyota collided head-on in the southbound lane of Highway 33 killing both the driver and passenger of the Honda.

Officers later learned the Honda driving northbound on Highway 33 had lost control causing it to swerve into the southbound lane and collide with the Toyota, according to highway patrol. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Kern Medical for moderate injuries.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are contributing factors at this time, according to CHP.

Highway patrol says the crash is still under investigation.