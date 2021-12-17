Two Kern County court commissioners appointed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new court commissioners have been appointed to Kern County Superior Court and will begin presiding over hearings in January.

Roger H. Ponce Jr. has been appointed to the new pretrial release and arraignment calendar, according to a Superior Court news release. He has his own practice and past experience as a federal deputy public defender and San Bernardino County deputy public defender.

“An attorney since 2010, Mr. Ponce has been a sole practitioner with his own law office, taking appointments from the Kern County Indigent Defense Panel to represent indigent criminal defendants in our courts,” the release said.

Donald B. Griffith was appointed to preside over the new domestic violence and family law calendar, according to the release. He became an attorney in 1992 and started a solo practice in 1995, becoming a certified family law specialist in 2014.