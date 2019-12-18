Two correctional officers injured in collision with semi truck in Tulare County

Two correctional officers were injured after their vehicle collided with a semi truck in Tulare County yesterday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Officers Christopher Connolly and Samuel Oba were involved in a serious accident on Highway 43. They had been returning to California State Prison Corcoran from an off-site assignment when the collision happened.

“Please keep the officers in your thoughts as they recover from their injuries. As often happens with incidents near state institutions, CDCR staff were also the first to arrive on scene and administer aid,” the department said.