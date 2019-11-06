Two convicted for shooting at people, vehicles in Delano last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were convicted on Tuesday for shooting at several people and multiple vehicles in Delano last year.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced that a Kern County jury found Javier Carranco Jr. and Miguel Madrigal guilty of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, five counts of assault with a firearm, gang conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession of an assault weapon and reckless evasion during a vehicle pursuit.

“Effective policing and prosecution of gang-related shootings is critical to stopping recent increases in violent crime,” Zimmer said in a statement. “The quick response of the Delano Police Department, combined with the crime lab’s ability to process the recovered evidence, were critical to these important convictions.”

Javier Carranco Jr. / Photo: Kern County District Attorney’s Office

Miguel Madrigal / Photo: Kern County District Attorney’s Office

On April 4, 2018, the DA’s Office said Carranco and Madrigal were driving in Delano when they saw a person having vehicle issues on the side of the road and fired multiple shots from a revolver at them, striking the victim’s vehicle at least once but not injuring them.

About an hour later, Carranco and Madrigal drove to a house in Delano where six adults and two children were sleeping inside. They fired about a dozen shots from an AK-47-style assault rifle at the house and two vehicles that were parked on the driveway. No one was injured in the attack.

When responding to the second shooting incident, Delano Police Department officers observed a vehicle occupied by Carranco and Madrigal and attempted a traffic stop. They led officers on a high-speed pursuit but were eventually caught and arrested, according to the DA’s Office.

Officers found the assault rifle and revolved in the vehicle during a search. The Kern Regional Crime Lab connected casings recovered at the house with the assault rifle. Additional DNA evidence connecting the suspects to the shootings was located on the revolver.

Weapons recovered by Delano police from a vehicle occupied by Carranco and Madrigal. / Photo: Kern County District Attorney’s Office

Carranco and Madrigal are set to be sentenced on Dec. 11 and face sentences up to 15 years to life in prison.