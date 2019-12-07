Two challenging Karen Goh in 2020 mayoral race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mayor Karen Goh is likely to face some competition in her bid for re-election next year.

Gregory Tatum, who ran against Sen. Shannon Grove for her 16th Senate District seat in 2018, has filed papers for the mayoral race in the March 3 primary election, according to the Kern County Elections Office.

Greg Tatum

Joseph Caporali, who had run to be mayor in 2008 against Harvey Hall, has also once again put his hat in the ring to be Bakersfield’s major.

Goh has served one term as mayor, having been elected in 2017.

Today at 5 p.m. was the deadline to file paperwork in the county to appear on the ballot. Here’s a list from the Elections Office of everyone who had filed for the local races as of this afternoon, outside of the previously mentioned mayoral race:

Kern County Board of Supervisors District 1: Phillip Peters and Daures Stephens

Board of Supervisors District 4: David Couch (incumbent) and Emilio Huerta

Board of Supervisors District 5: Leticia Perez (incumbent), David Abbasi, Ronnie Cruz and Ricardo Herrera

21st Congressional District: TJ Cox, D-Fresno

23rd Congressional District: Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield

26th Assembly District: Devon Mathis, R-Visalia (incumbent) and Drew Phelps

32nd Assembly District: Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield

34th Assembly District: Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield (incumbent) and Julie Solis

36th Assembly District: Ollie McCaulley