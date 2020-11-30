Two boys die in suspected DUI crash in San Bernardino that killed Bakersfield man

This combination photo shows the aftermath of a deadly crash in San Bernardino on Nov. 27, 2020, and an image of Brandon Alan Jaquez-Perez. (Onscene.tv/San Bernardino Police Department)

Two young boys have died in Friday night’s DUI crash in San Bernardino that also killed a Bakersfield man, authorities said Sunday.

The children— ages 2 and 4 —succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, where they were taken after the driver of a Ford Mustang sped through a red light and hit the Toyota Camry they were in at around 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The man behind the wheel of the Camry, a 31-year-old Bakersfield man, was killed. The four children with him were badly hurt, police said Saturday. Later that evening, they learned that two of the minors didn’t survive.

A third child suffered severe injuries while the fourth had moderate injuries, authorities previously said. The Police Department did not confirm the relationship of the victims.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Mustang, 23-year-old Brandon Jaquez-Perez of Bloomington, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. Alcohol and speed apparently factored into the incident, police said.

He remains in jail on $250,000 bail, county inmate records show. His court date was set for Tuesday.

Authorities provided no further information about the case.