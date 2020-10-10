Two Bakersfield stores sell Lotto scratchers with million-dollar prize winners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Lottery officials said two Bakersfield stores have sold scratcher tickets with winning jackpots totaling $3 million.

Lottery officials said the stores were the Samco Food Store located at 3300 White Lane and Johnny’s Food Mart located at 2612 Buck Owens Boulevard. It wasn’t clear what dates the tickets were sold.

Lottery officials identified the winner of from the Samco Food Store as Gregory Harness. In a release, lotto officials said Harness bought a $10 ticket that won him $1 million.

Officials identified the Johnny’s Food Mart winner as John Gonzalez. He bought a $20 scratcher and collected the $2 million prize.

Both retailers also earned a bonus for selling the winning scratchers. Samco Food Store got $5,000 and Johnny’s Food Mart got $10,000.