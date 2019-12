BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were involved in a vehicle rollover causing them major injuries at the Beale Avenue exit of Highway 178 at 5:13 a.m. Saturday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the officers were responding to an emergency call when their police cruiser rolled over.

Bakersfield Police confirmed that the officers involved in the collision are in stable condition, but their names have not been released.

This is a developing story.