Two Bakersfield healthcare powerhouses unite forces

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In your 17 Health Watch, two Bakersfield healthcare powerhouses combine forces.

Kern Medical and Adventist Health united their hospitals in an effort to bring more healthcare services to Kern County.



This partnership brings a plan for more jobs, better working conditions and special medical services so patients don’t have to leave Kern county for treatment.

The partnership brings subtle change to hospitals. Immediate changes may not be noticed for some time though.

“Enhance our ability to attract and retain sub specialists,” Daniel Wolcott the President of Adventist Health kern County said. “In addition, we believe this partnership will enhance our ability to train more physicians in the future to populate our community.”

The partnership will allow each hospital to create and utilize each other’s teams of specialists.

“When a surgeon literally needs to call for the cavalry other surgical team members can literally come on in,” Scott Thygerson the incoming CEO of Kern Medical said.

The pandemic has made working conditions in the medical field very difficult. Even now, doctors from both Adventist Health and Kern Medical said it’s not over yet.

“We are now at a pivotal time in healthcare,” Ghassan Jamaleddine the chief medical officer for Adventist Health said. “The cost of healthcare has increased. We have an unprecedented pandemic that we still are in the midst of it that have thrown us into the sea of ambiguity. We don’t know how tomorrow will look like.”

And in the end, everything turns back to the COVID vaccinations and how they can save lives and keep people from out of hospitals.

“We’re still struggling with this pandemic,” Thygerson said. “If someone could find the magic words that explain to people the importance of being vaccinated that it really works, that is what will truly help our community.”

Adventist Health said it has already started looking to expand its staff in neurosurgery, gastroenterology, and urology.