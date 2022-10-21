BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video.

The district told KGET sister station Telemundo Valle Central the district is “unable to comment further on personnel matters.”

This comes following a viral video of an Arvin High School student being bullied. The video appears to show a special needs student wiping his eyes and being surrounded by a group of students recording, laughing and one cutting his hair.

17 News is not airing the video because the student is a juvenile and his mother asked us not to.

On Thursday family and others concerned expressed their anger over the incident at a park in Lamont. Another group gathered and protested outside Arvin High School on Friday calling for action from administrators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.