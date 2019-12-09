Two arrested in residential burglary case

Two were arrested early Tuesday morning for a suspected residence burglary.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 12:20 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 2700 block of California Avenue after getting a report of a burglary in progress. The victim told police that he saw two people on his property through a surveillance system.

When the officers arrived, they found two men trying to flee the area and were able to detain them after a brief foot pursuit, according to BPD.

The men were identified as 34-year-old Joe Reed and 39-year-old Jason Eglen. They were both arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.

The department said the stolen items were returned to the owner.