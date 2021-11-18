Two arrested in connection with Union Avenue multi-vehicle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department have arrested two men from Madera in connection with the crash on Union Avenue Tuesday evening, leaving one woman with major injuries.

Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, and Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, of Madera, were arrested in connection with the crash involving 10 vehicles.

The two were arrested in Madera yesterday, according to the department. Jose is believed to be the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado which caused the accident. Antonio was arrested for assisting in Jose’s escape from the scene of the crash.

There is no update on the status of the woman with major injuries.

Jose and Antonio were both transported and booked into the Kern County Jail. Jose faces charges of a felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license. Antonio faces charges of accessory to felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license.

Jose is due in court on Friday and Antonio is due in court on Dec. 3.