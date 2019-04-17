Two arrested in burglary at elementary school northwest of Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) -- Two people were arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred at an elementary school northwest of Taft.

William Jones, 40, and Janette Starks, 23, were arrested on charges including burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest in Friday's burglary of Midway Elementary School in the town of Fellows, according to sheriff's officials. The school was not open at the time and no students were present.

Some stolen items were recovered during a probation search at a nearby residence, deputies said, and investigators also found stripped copper wire and vehicle keys in various stages of damage and shaving.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.